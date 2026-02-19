Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.13 and traded as low as GBX 283.60. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 290, with a volume of 14,072 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 9.60 EPS for the quarter. Gear4music had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts predict that Gear4music will post 22.0105125 EPS for the current year.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

