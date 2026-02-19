JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Stock Position Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

