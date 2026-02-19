Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.50.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $468.38 on Thursday. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.90.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total transaction of $875,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

