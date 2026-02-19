NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 62,231 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension of Operating Rights in Grasberg Minerals District

Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Jefferies adjusts Freeport McMoran PT to $76 from $68, maintains buy rating

Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. SEC filing — CFO sale SEC filing — CAO sale

Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Sector commentary highlights strong performance from peers (e.g., BHP) and increased copper demand — but also notes Freeport is still dealing with the aftermath of the 2025 Grasberg mudflow, which has limited near‑term production and may delay Freeport’s ability to fully benefit from a copper rally. (Market positioning and operational recovery timelines remain key risks.)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 573,486 shares of company stock worth $35,791,937 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

