Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 409.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

CGSM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

