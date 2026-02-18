Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 35.18%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Western Midstream Partners News Summary

Company reported record fourth‑quarter and full‑year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and issued 2026 financial guidance — the release highlights record Adjusted EBITDA of $635.6M in 4Q and $2.481B for 2025, exceeding prior guidance, which supports the business's cash generation profile and long‑term outlook.

Revenue grew 11.1% year‑over‑year, demonstrating demand growth across midstream services even as some non‑cash adjustments affected reported results. This revenue momentum helps underpin distributable cash flow expectations.

Industry M&A chatter — reports that a Texas pipeline operator is preparing a sale process and separate coverage on Kinetik Holdings' potential sale could lift sentiment for midstream peers if bids surface, but outcomes/timelines are uncertain. This is a sector‑level driver rather than company‑specific news.

Large EPS miss drove the immediate share reaction — WES reported EPS of $0.47 vs. consensus ~$0.98, a sizable shortfall that flagged one‑time/non‑cash impacts and caused shares to trade lower after the release.

Revenue slightly missed consensus ($1.03B reported vs. ~$1.06B expected) and management called out $29.5M of unfavorable non‑cash revenue adjustments in 4Q, both of which weighed on near‑term earnings optics despite underlying EBITDA strength.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Midstream Partners this week:

In other news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $248,975.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,446,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 2,696,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,401 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,539,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,297,000 after buying an additional 1,163,991 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 680,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 586,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 445,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

