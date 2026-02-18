Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.0%

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.82. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$95.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.