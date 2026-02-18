Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.51), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 35.18%.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:WES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. 1,079,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,292,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,539,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,446,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 445,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.