Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.50, with a volume of 1395098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.