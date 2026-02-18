Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $8.0950. Power Assets shares last traded at $7.7180, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, traded over the counter as HGKGY, is an investment holding company focused on power generation and electricity distribution businesses. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company holds a significant equity interest in The Hongkong Electric Company, serving Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Its core activities include long-term investments in regulated utility assets and the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

Beyond its flagship investment in Hong Kong, Power Assets has diversified holdings across Asia Pacific and Europe.

