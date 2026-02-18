ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 6th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 1.5% increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3%

ONE Gas stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Stories

