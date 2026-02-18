Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 15,962.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561,280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,175,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 631,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,292,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

CGHM stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.