Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $35.80. Hycroft Mining shares last traded at $42.0960, with a volume of 2,386,265 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 2,340,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 29,466,352 shares in the company, valued at $303,503,425.60. This trade represents a 8.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,755,824 shares of company stock worth $79,273,837. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

