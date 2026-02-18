Cercano Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,733 Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 94,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGIC opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.