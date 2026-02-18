Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $31.32. Applied Digital shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 13,429,565 shares trading hands.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure specializing in high-intensity computing applications. The company designs, builds and manages large-scale data center campuses and modular computing facilities that leverage advanced cooling technologies to optimize performance and energy efficiency. Its core offerings include turnkey deployment of server racks, immersion cooling systems and proprietary control software aimed at serving blockchain networks, artificial intelligence workloads and other compute-intensive clients.

In addition to its data center services, Applied Digital maintains in-house blockchain validation operations, most prominently focused on bitcoin mining.

