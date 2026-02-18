SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.4180, with a volume of 60254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $969.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

