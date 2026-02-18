SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.4180, with a volume of 60254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a market cap of $969.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SEI Select International Equity ETF
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Select International Equity ETF
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.