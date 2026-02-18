Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.6410, but opened at $1.80. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.7350, with a volume of 22,100 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DYLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.
Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.
The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.
