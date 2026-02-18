Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.95, but opened at $66.78. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $67.1050, with a volume of 1,098 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yaskawa Electric Trading Down 4.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $892.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

