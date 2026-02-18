Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.42, but opened at $34.11. Leonardo shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 34,698 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

