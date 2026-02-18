Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $29.45. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $29.3380, with a volume of 1,889,648 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,865,376. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 133.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

