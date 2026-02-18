Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.37. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woolworths to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

