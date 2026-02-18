ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.54. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.5150, with a volume of 1,067,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

