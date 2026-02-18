AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 544.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
AudioCodes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
AudioCodes Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of AUDC stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.07. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
