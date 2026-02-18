Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%.

AMPL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 4,870,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $959.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.48. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Positive Sentiment: Amplitude launched “Agentic” AI analytics—a suite of AI agents aimed at automating product and customer-behavior analysis, which could help drive product-led growth and upsell opportunities. Amplitude Introduces Agentic AI Analytics

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

