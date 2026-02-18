Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$86.50 and last traded at C$85.61, with a volume of 351544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.41.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Yousriya Loza sold 60,900 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total value of C$4,458,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,310,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,585,049,053.34. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. sold 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total transaction of C$4,458,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,310,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,585,049,053.34. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 704,074 shares of company stock worth $49,986,913 in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

