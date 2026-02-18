Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

Herbalife Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 3,519,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,307. Herbalife has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 2,249,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in Herbalife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Herbalife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

