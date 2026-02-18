Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of ($117.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 442,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $553.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

