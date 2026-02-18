Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of ($117.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 13.59%.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of GOOD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 442,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $553.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.
GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.
The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.
