Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ conference call:

The company reported a record 2025 with revenue of €20.9bn, operating profit up 7.1%, EPS €4.11 and free cash flow of just over €1.8bn, returning ~€1.9bn to shareholders.

Full‑year 2026 guidance is for 3%–4% revenue growth (below the midterm 7% target), with roughly one‑third each from volume, mix and price, at least €1.7bn free cash flow and a further €1bn share buyback.

Full‑year 2026 guidance is for (below the midterm 7% target), with roughly one‑third each from volume, mix and price, at least €1.7bn free cash flow and a further €1bn share buyback. Commercial momentum is driving mix gains: zeros and energy (Monster volumes ~+20%), ARTD growth, 75k new cooler placements and myCCEP delivered €2.5bn of revenue, supported by heavy investment in innovation and AI.

Commercial momentum is driving mix gains: zeros and energy (Monster volumes ~+20%), ARTD growth, 75k new cooler placements and myCCEP delivered €2.5bn of revenue, supported by heavy investment in innovation and AI. Near‑term market headwinds persist: Indonesia saw double‑digit NARTD volume declines (though improving late 2025), France was hit by a higher sugar tax and Germany was affected by promotional mispricing, weighing on volumes.

Near‑term market headwinds persist: Indonesia saw double‑digit NARTD volume declines (though improving late 2025), France was hit by a higher sugar tax and Germany was affected by promotional mispricing, weighing on volumes. Productivity and balance sheet strength underpin flexibility — OpEx improved ~40bps, a program targeting €350–400m savings by 2028 is on track, net debt/EBITDA ~2.7x and management remains committed to investment‑grade leverage and shareholder returns.

CCEP opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $100.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

