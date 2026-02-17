Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$179.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$169.42.

NA traded down C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 578,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$171.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$177.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

