Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 436,563 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $8,546,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.