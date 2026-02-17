DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.37.

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 17,235,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,607,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms reiterated buy/outperform ratings despite lowering targets, which supports buying interest and underpins upside expectations. Examples include upgrades/ratings notes published today. Analyst Notes

Several sell-side firms reiterated buy/outperform ratings despite lowering targets, which supports buying interest and underpins upside expectations. Examples include upgrades/ratings notes published today. Positive Sentiment: Meridian Hedged Equity Fund (ArrowMark/ Meridian Funds) expressed continued confidence in DraftKings’ earnings outlook in its Q4 2025 investor letter — institutional endorsement can attract or sustain inflows. Meridian Letter

Meridian Hedged Equity Fund (ArrowMark/ Meridian Funds) expressed continued confidence in DraftKings’ earnings outlook in its Q4 2025 investor letter — institutional endorsement can attract or sustain inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces noting DKNG as a trending or closely watched stock (Zacks) increase visibility and trading volume but do not provide a clear directional signal. Zacks Trending Stock

Analysis pieces noting DKNG as a trending or closely watched stock (Zacks) increase visibility and trading volume but do not provide a clear directional signal. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting “growth is slowing, not stopping” (Seeking Alpha) highlights conservative 2026 guidance — this tempers enthusiasm but keeps the longer-term growth story intact. Investors will focus on upcoming guidance and execution. Seeking Alpha

Coverage noting “growth is slowing, not stopping” (Seeking Alpha) highlights conservative 2026 guidance — this tempers enthusiasm but keeps the longer-term growth story intact. Investors will focus on upcoming guidance and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data from Feb 16 appears anomalous (shows 0 shares), so it’s not a reliable signal of hedge positioning or squeeze risk at this time.

Reported short-interest data from Feb 16 appears anomalous (shows 0 shares), so it’s not a reliable signal of hedge positioning or squeeze risk at this time. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered price targets today (Goldman Sachs cut to $31, Citigroup to $32, Truist to $33, Oppenheimer/Needham to mid-$30s, Mizuho to $44) — these cuts compress consensus upside and can pressure the stock over the short term as target revisions are digested. Analyst Target Changes

Multiple firms lowered price targets today (Goldman Sachs cut to $31, Citigroup to $32, Truist to $33, Oppenheimer/Needham to mid-$30s, Mizuho to $44) — these cuts compress consensus upside and can pressure the stock over the short term as target revisions are digested. Negative Sentiment: Editorials warning to “beware” of DraftKings add negative sentiment and may increase selling or cautious positioning among retail readers. Baystreet Warning

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

