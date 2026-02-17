Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$5.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$193.31. 457,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$95.96 and a 1 year high of C$214.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.