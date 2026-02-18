MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) General Counsel Jeffrey Coyne Sells 5,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeffrey Coyne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 436,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,515.90. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $952,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 211,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

