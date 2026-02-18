Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Declines By 21.1%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,782,413 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 3,527,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 735,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NRXP stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.91. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NRXP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.
Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.
