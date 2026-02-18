Insider Buying: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 100,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,763,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,947,616.83. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,048,485.40.

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,823.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 494,719 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $7,668,144.50.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 2,026,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,455. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 38.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,064.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

