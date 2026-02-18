John Quisel Sells 13,264 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John Quisel sold 13,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $833,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,383.04. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRON. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Disc Medicine by 54.0% during the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Disc Medicine

Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced it will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast‑track route — provides a clear regulatory path rather than abandoning the program. Read More.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

