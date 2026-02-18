Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Los Pinos Elisabet De Sells 47,648 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 47,648 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $241,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 409,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,663.90. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Los Pinos Elisabet De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 16,928 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $82,270.08.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 463,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,467. The company has a market cap of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 413,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,340,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,221 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 67.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,627,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company’s platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

