Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $179,339.58 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 2,853 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $179,339.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,594.78. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rahul Khara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Rahul Khara sold 1,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $69,740.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $511,485.00.

NASDAQ IRON traded up $9.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 24.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRON shares. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Management announced it will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast‑track route — provides a clear regulatory path rather than abandoning the program.

Several sell‑side analysts kept constructive ratings (outperform/overweight) despite trimming price targets, which can support buying interest from institutional holders.

Company held an investor call/transcript covering the FDA Complete Response Letter and next steps; investors are parsing details on timing and additional data requests.

Analyst and market commentary is mixed — some note increased near‑term regulatory risk while others emphasize remaining upside if APOLLO/other trials read out favorably.

Reported short‑interest data is noisy/insignificant in the latest print, so part of today's move appears driven by event trading and position rebalancing rather than a conventional short squeeze.

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and associated headline pressure.

Coverage reports the FDA rejection was accompanied by skepticism from key advisers, amplifying uncertainty about the data package and timelines for resubmission. That increases the odds of delays or additional data requirements.

Multiple firms cut price targets today — even where ratings stayed positive — reflecting a lower near‑term valuation baseline until regulatory clarity is restored.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

