M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,481 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBAVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 8,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ: MBAVW) represents a detachable warrant issued by M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The warrants were issued as part of units in the company’s initial public offering in November 2021 and began trading separately on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker MBAVW.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

