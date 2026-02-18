M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,481 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBAVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 8,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.
