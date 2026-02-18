Insider Buying: Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Director Purchases 479,847 Shares of Stock

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 479,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $5,000,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,630,005.74. This trade represents a 31.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kalaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 176,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,999. Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kalaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 435,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 117,534 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

