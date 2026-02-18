e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,237,026 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 7,946,819 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,719,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,719,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 896,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,540 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.