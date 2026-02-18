e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,237,026 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 7,946,819 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,719,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,719,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.
