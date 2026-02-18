Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) CTO Sells 15,890 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Plavsic sold 15,890 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,244.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 181,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,054.85. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 463,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,467. The firm has a market cap of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company’s platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

Featured Stories

