Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

CAG stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -636.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 69.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

