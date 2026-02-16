Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 42,666 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,032,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.72% of GE Aerospace worth $27,685,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $315.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.