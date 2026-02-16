Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.58% of CocaCola worth $24,464,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after buying an additional 6,065,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

