Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.58% of CocaCola worth $24,464,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after buying an additional 6,065,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Trading Down 0.4%
KO opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $87 and kept a Buy rating, citing stability in Coke’s core business — a supportive analyst takeaway for the shares. UBS Sees Stability in The Coca‑Cola Company’s Core Business, Raises PT to $87
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the quarter included an initial uptick — headlines reported the stock trading higher after the better‑than‑expected EPS, reflecting investor focus on margin and cash generation. CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 2.5% Following Better‑Than‑Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes KO hit a 52‑week high, attributing strength to pricing discipline, brand power and solid Q4 results despite FX headwinds — momentum that can attract momentum and quality‑stock flows. Coca‑Cola Hits 52‑Week High: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included KO among two consumer‑staples picks to buy, reinforcing its appeal to yield‑and‑defensive‑oriented investors. 2 Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy in February 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coca‑Cola FEMSA (KOF) completed an oversubscribed Ps.10 billion bond, signaling access to cheap local financing in Latin America — relevant for regional bottler stability but indirect for KO’s US listing. Coca‑Cola FEMSA Raises Ps. 10 Billion in Oversubscribed Mexican Bond Offering
- Neutral Sentiment: Coca‑Cola Bottlers Japan reported a 2025 loss but flagged a rebound plan and governance moves (new director, reserve reclassification) — localized execution risk that’s unlikely to move KO significantly but worth monitoring for regional supply/earnings impact. Coca‑Cola Bottlers Japan Swings to 2025 Loss but Signals Earnings Rebound in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: A TipRanks piece warns that a defensive rotation has left KO “fully priced,” implying limited upside from current multiples and raising the risk of short‑term pullbacks as investors rotate into other defensives. ‘Defensive Rotation’ Leaves Coca‑Cola Stock (KO) Fully Priced, Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: The Motley Fool also published a cautious take suggesting alternatives they’d buy instead, highlighting concerns about valuation and a weaker revenue beat — a reminder some investors prefer higher growth or deeper discounts. Coca‑Cola Stock Is Interesting, But Here’s What I’d Buy Instead
Insider Activity at CocaCola
In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
