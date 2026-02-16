Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.23 Billion Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.41% of Salesforce worth $21,228,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.31. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.24 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

