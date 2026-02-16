Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 158.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
Civmec Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Civmec Company Profile
