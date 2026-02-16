Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 158.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services. It also offers modularization services; shipbuilding services; site civil works, including earthworks, reinforcing steel works, formworks, detailed civil works, concrete placement, and backfill and compaction to final handover services; and reinforced concrete products comprising prestressed beams, parapets, structural foundations, caissons, floor slabs and retaining walls, suspended slab sections, purpose-built facilities, and breakwater systems.

