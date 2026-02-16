Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,791 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,242 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Exelon stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

