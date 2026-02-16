Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 43,320 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.25% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 562.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,805 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,982,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 292,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 226,460 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

