TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $10.87 Million Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Abivax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Abivax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Abivax by 52.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 870,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 299,770 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Abivax by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 787,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 622,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abivax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Abivax in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abivax from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Abivax Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABVX opened at $124.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.92) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.